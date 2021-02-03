Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $2.59 Million Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 8.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,669,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,865 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 10.4% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 151,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 14,349 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 41.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 146,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 717.8% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 763,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,537,000 after purchasing an additional 669,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Investec cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Infosys in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.84.

INFY stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.62. 101,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,356,731. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.81. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $19.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

