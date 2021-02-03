Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 94,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,810 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,141,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $957,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $289.99. The stock had a trading volume of 28,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,963. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.05 and a 12 month high of $310.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.48. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.72, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 5,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $1,358,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,988.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total transaction of $1,195,249.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,421.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,371 shares of company stock valued at $23,159,150 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ULTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.15.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

