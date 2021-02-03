Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $2.17 Million Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,250 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Ciena by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Ciena by 7.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 39,267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CIEN. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.97.

CIEN stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.19. The stock had a trading volume of 19,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,495. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $61.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.84.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $828.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $111,300.00. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $109,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,900 shares of company stock worth $1,513,687. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

