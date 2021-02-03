Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. The Kroger comprises 0.9% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 27.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,172,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,345 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 29.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,059,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,346 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in The Kroger by 51.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,576,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,004,000 after buying an additional 2,237,948 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in The Kroger by 23.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,664,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,897,000 after buying an additional 1,452,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its position in The Kroger by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,491,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,348,000 after buying an additional 874,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $1,010,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,509.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $63,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,193 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KR. Barclays downgraded The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Kroger in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.46.

Shares of NYSE KR traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.69. The stock had a trading volume of 343,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,252,651. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.43. The company has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $29.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $18.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $72.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 213.71%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

