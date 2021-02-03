Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Buys 22,000 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. AMC Networks comprises approximately 0.8% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in AMC Networks by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in AMC Networks by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in AMC Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMCX shares. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AMC Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AMC Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Macquarie lowered AMC Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.62.

AMCX stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.96. The stock had a trading volume of 35,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,728. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.07. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.62 and a 52-week high of $73.00.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $654.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.67 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

