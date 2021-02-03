Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC reduced its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 22.1% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,342,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,075,000 after buying an additional 242,821 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 40.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 57,029 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $988,000. CNH Partners LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 14.3% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 67,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 62,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust alerts:

NYSE BGT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.22. 57,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,866. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day moving average is $11.57. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $13.24.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.