Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 12.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,683,000 after purchasing an additional 816,352 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $278,482,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 7.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,065,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,883,000 after purchasing an additional 276,858 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 252.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,788,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,092,000 after buying an additional 1,997,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,410,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,493,000 after buying an additional 42,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.39.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.47. 10,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,318,662. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $100.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.88 and a 200-day moving average of $69.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $102,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

