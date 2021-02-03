Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Invests $325,000 in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,610,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,108,459,000 after acquiring an additional 539,396 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,998,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,695,000 after acquiring an additional 42,744 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 5.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,611,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,217,000 after acquiring an additional 83,781 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 5.5% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 861,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,178,000 after acquiring an additional 45,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 29.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 727,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,479,000 after acquiring an additional 166,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $288.52. 5,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,195. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $313.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of 135.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $279.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.08.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VEEV. KeyCorp began coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $332.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.08.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total value of $2,862,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,942,099.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.11, for a total value of $786,763.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,081,666.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,901 shares of company stock worth $12,101,044. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

