Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $2.23 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 383,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,383,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 104,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,424,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,288,000 after acquiring an additional 168,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

MRK traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.94. The company had a trading volume of 103,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,041,178. The company has a market capitalization of $197.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $89.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

