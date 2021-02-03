Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRM traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.75. The stock had a trading volume of 31,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,433,524. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $41.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.24). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $1,806,969.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,801.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

