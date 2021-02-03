Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $458.95.

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Get Humana alerts:

NYSE HUM opened at $376.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $406.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.69. Humana has a 12 month low of $208.25 and a 12 month high of $474.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Humana will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total value of $1,963,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total value of $288,903.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,352.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.