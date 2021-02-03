HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116,526 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,410 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $46,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 1,001.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 138,515 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 326,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,558,000 after buying an additional 90,342 shares during the last quarter. Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,893,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 333.1% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 74,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,740,000 after acquiring an additional 57,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,628,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $395.55 on Wednesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.83 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of -218.53 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $393.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $228.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total value of $2,910,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 661,073 shares in the company, valued at $226,344,784.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 40,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.61, for a total value of $15,664,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,657,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,166,022.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,433 shares of company stock worth $29,743,329 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $295.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Argus began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on HubSpot from $328.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on HubSpot from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.45.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

