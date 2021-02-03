Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) announced its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE HUBB traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.95. 657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Hubbell has a 12 month low of $85.62 and a 12 month high of $172.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Several analysts have recently commented on HUBB shares. Stephens increased their target price on Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.67.

In other news, Director David G. Nord sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total transaction of $2,431,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,478,082.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

