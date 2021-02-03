Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.10-8.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.44-4.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.41 billion.Hubbell also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 8.10-8.50 EPS.

Shares of Hubbell stock traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $159.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,379. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.48 and a 200 day moving average of $150.05. Hubbell has a twelve month low of $85.62 and a twelve month high of $172.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hubbell will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

Several analysts recently commented on HUBB shares. Stephens upped their target price on Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hubbell from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hubbell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $163.67.

In related news, Director David G. Nord sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $2,431,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,478,082.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.