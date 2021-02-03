Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.10-8.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.437-4.521 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.41 billion.Hubbell also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.10-8.50 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUBB. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hubbell from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $163.67.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Shares of HUBB stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.22. 4,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Hubbell has a 52-week low of $85.62 and a 52-week high of $172.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.05.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hubbell will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

In other Hubbell news, Director David G. Nord sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $2,431,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,478,082.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.