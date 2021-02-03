Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Stake Raised by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Hub Group by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $56.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.02. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $61.37.

HUBG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hub Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen raised their price target on Hub Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays raised Hub Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

In other news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

