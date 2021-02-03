Hub Group (HUBG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Hub Group to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $56.14 on Wednesday. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $61.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.02.

Get Hub Group alerts:

In other news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 4,000 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays upgraded Hub Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen upped their price target on Hub Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.25.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.