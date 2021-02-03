Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.08.

HTHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Huazhu Group from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter.

HTHT stock opened at $48.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.35, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.67. Huazhu Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.66.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $466.00 million for the quarter. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 22.08%. Research analysts expect that Huazhu Group will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

