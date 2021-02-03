H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Stock Price Up 5.4%

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) shares rose 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.20 and last traded at $18.16. Approximately 4,100,067 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 3,342,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.23.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.75 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 379.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. On average, analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II purchased 3,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,815.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,208,759.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,463,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,636,000 after buying an additional 2,138,820 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,035,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,340,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,148,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,285,000 after buying an additional 1,240,973 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,644,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,637,000 after buying an additional 107,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

About H&R Block (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

