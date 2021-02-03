HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.08.

Several analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

In other news, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $570,325.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 26,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $604,056.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,147 shares in the company, valued at $988,066.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 444,347 shares of company stock worth $10,445,257. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 110,888 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its holdings in HP by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 28,194 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in HP by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 145,921 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 23,370 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in HP by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 15,784 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in HP by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,024,146 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $19,449,000 after purchasing an additional 21,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $24.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $26.15.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HP will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.1938 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

