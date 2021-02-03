Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.75-0.89 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.05-5.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.44 billion.Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.75-0.89 EPS.

NYSE HWM traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.17. The company had a trading volume of 108,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,168,884. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.98. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HWM shares. Argus raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen raised Howmet Aerospace from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

