Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of HWM stock traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $26.47. 63,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,168,884. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.98. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $34.27.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen raised Howmet Aerospace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

