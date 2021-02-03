Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of HWM stock traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $26.47. 63,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,168,884. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.98. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $34.27.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen raised Howmet Aerospace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

Earnings History for Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM)

