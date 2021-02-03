Howdoo Trading Up 21% This Week (UDOO)

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. Howdoo has a total market cap of $6.72 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Howdoo token can now be bought for $0.0687 or 0.00000619 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Howdoo has traded up 21% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00067977 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $318.96 or 0.00880974 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006024 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00048013 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00038911 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,678.13 or 0.04634964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00019996 BTC.

About Howdoo

UDOO is a token. Howdoo’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,821,309 tokens. The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io . The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

