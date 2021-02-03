Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Trading Up 5.1%

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)’s share price was up 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.44 and last traded at $5.18. Approximately 1,704,880 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 2,068,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HMHC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.77.

The stock has a market capitalization of $663.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average is $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $386.59 million during the quarter. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 48.80% and a negative return on equity of 89.65%.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Allen acquired 97,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $329,137.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,137.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 19,465,570 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $62,679,135.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,472,555 shares of company stock valued at $62,696,355 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HMHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 195.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 34,681 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,943,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,518,000 after buying an additional 263,149 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 48,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

