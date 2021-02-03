Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $5,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

In other news, SVP Steven J. Lykken bought 6,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.97 per share, with a total value of $322,824.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $48.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $52.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

HRL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.