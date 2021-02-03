Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 7.96%.

Shares of NYSE:HMN traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.01. 12,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,542. Horace Mann Educators has a one year low of $30.48 and a one year high of $46.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $147,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $140,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,668 shares of company stock valued at $562,028. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes heart, cancer, accident, and limited supplemental disability coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

