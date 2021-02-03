Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,100 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the December 31st total of 120,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Höegh LNG Partners stock opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $498.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. Höegh LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $16.54.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $35.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.69 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 43.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.73%. This is an increase from Höegh LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

HMLP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research note on Sunday, January 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Höegh LNG Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 2.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 16.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,408 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 5.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the third quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

About Höegh LNG Partners

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

