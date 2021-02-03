Hiveterminal Token (HVN) Price Reaches $0.0027 on Top Exchanges

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One Hiveterminal Token token can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. Hiveterminal Token has a total market cap of $1.35 million and $337.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00068079 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.00 or 0.00899720 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005886 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00048017 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00039758 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,704.34 or 0.04618721 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00020039 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00014903 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token (HVN) is a token. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Hiveterminal Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

