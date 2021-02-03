Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC raised shares of Hiscox from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Hiscox alerts:

Shares of Hiscox stock opened at $12.89 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.94. Hiscox has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $17.59.

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

See Also: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.