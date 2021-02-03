Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,000,930 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380,655 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $294,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,871 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 26,494 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRC traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,280. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.29 and a 1-year high of $117.68.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $705.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.36 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.43.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

