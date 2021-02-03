Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on HRC shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hill-Rom from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Hill-Rom stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.13. 3,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,280. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. Hill-Rom has a 1 year low of $72.29 and a 1 year high of $117.68.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $705.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 225.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 859,942 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $71,813,000 after purchasing an additional 595,395 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,620,275 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $218,819,000 after buying an additional 478,580 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,192,559 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $99,591,000 after buying an additional 383,931 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 330.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 356,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after acquiring an additional 273,449 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 3rd quarter worth $19,256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

