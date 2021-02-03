Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK.L) (LON:HIK) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK.L) (LON:HIK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

LON:HIK opened at GBX 2,413 ($31.53) on Monday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC has a one year low of GBX 1,596 ($20.85) and a one year high of GBX 2,768 ($36.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of £5.56 billion and a PE ratio of 11.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,539.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,501.70.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK.L) Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

