HEXO Corp. (HEXO.TO) (TSE:HEXO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.14

HEXO Corp. (HEXO.TO) (TSE:HEXO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$10.14 and last traded at C$9.90, with a volume of 1346412 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.05.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HEXO. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of HEXO Corp. (HEXO.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on HEXO Corp. (HEXO.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ATB Capital upgraded HEXO Corp. (HEXO.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$0.85 to C$1.20 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Standpoint Research reduced their target price on HEXO Corp. (HEXO.TO) from C$0.90 to C$0.60 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on HEXO Corp. (HEXO.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get HEXO Corp. (HEXO.TO) alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.72.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

Featured Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Corp. (HEXO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO Corp. (HEXO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.