Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Trading 5.4% Higher

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)’s share price traded up 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.99 and last traded at $46.91. 1,295,056 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 912,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.52.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays cut shares of Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Hexcel from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.14 and its 200 day moving average is $42.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Hexcel by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Hexcel in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Hexcel by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Hexcel in the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

