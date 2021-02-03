Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the December 31st total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 609,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Herman Miller stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.73. The stock had a trading volume of 523,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,048. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.27. Herman Miller has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $41.55.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.33 million. Herman Miller had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 23.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share.

In other Herman Miller news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 1,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $37,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,953 shares in the company, valued at $202,402. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 6.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

