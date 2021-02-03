Heritage Wealth Advisors Purchases 3,019 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 232.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,317 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Target were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Target by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.71.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.76. The company had a trading volume of 61,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,185,725. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $183.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $92.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $90.17 and a 52-week high of $199.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

