Heritage Wealth Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,398 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $10,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Walmart by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,806,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,599 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,830,028 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,705,299,000 after acquiring an additional 497,775 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,471,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,467 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,486,066 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $907,465,000 after acquiring an additional 101,801 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,326,495 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $885,140,000 after acquiring an additional 758,348 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.44. 72,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,992,073. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $400.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. FIX cut shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.28.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $67,927,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares in the company, valued at $495,265,591.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $76,245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

