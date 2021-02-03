Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1,364.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,117 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,948 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NIKE were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 33,038 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,536 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 48,623 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKE traded down $1.33 on Wednesday, reaching $138.26. 87,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,275,863. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.94. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The stock has a market cap of $217.97 billion, a PE ratio of 79.77, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $18,365,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,532,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,425,781.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Insiders sold 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush upped their target price on NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BTIG Research upped their target price on NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

