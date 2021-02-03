Heritage Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 210.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 98.2% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 109,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $18,634,759.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,468,982.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $4,028,202.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,349.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,475 shares of company stock valued at $46,163,234 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. 140166 raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.70.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $3.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $171.01. 92,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,998,521. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.88. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $175.70. The stock has a market cap of $156.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

