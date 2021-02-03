Heritage Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,520 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 62.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,278,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.06. The company has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a PE ratio of 115.48, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

