Heritage Wealth Advisors Acquires 4,110 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 125.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 728.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 34,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,619,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $564,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total value of $5,398,654.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 211,300 shares of company stock worth $883,724. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $198.86. 28,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,052,711. The company has a market cap of $139.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.75. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $216.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Argus upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.33.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

