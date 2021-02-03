Heritage Wealth Advisors Acquires 1,327 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Markel comprises approximately 1.0% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Markel were worth $16,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in Markel in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Markel in the 4th quarter worth about $14,795,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Markel in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Markel by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,469,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Markel by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKL. TheStreet raised shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist raised their target price on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Markel from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,033.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Markel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,116.60.

Shares of MKL stock traded up $18.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,027.30. 1,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,665. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,006.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,013.97. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $710.52 and a 52-week high of $1,347.64.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Read More: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.