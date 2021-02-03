Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRGG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRGG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of HRGG remained flat at $$12.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Heritage NOLA Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $13.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.34.

Heritage NOLA Bancorp Company Profile

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Heritage Bank of St. Tammany that provides various financial services. The company's deposit accounts include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

