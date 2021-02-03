Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) to report $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings. Heritage Insurance posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $165.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.04 million. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.29%.

Several brokerages have commented on HRTG. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Heritage Insurance from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Heritage Insurance in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 494.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Heritage Insurance by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Heritage Insurance by 487.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Heritage Insurance by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Heritage Insurance by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares during the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HRTG traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.33. 8,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,573. The company has a market cap of $261.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.67. Heritage Insurance has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $14.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

