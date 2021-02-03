Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Commerce Corp. is the holding company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, Heritage Bank East Bay, Heritage Bank South Valley and Bank of Los Altos. The company offers a range of loans, primarily commercial, including real estate, construction, Small Business Administration), inventory and accounts receivable, and equipment loans. The company also accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market deposit accounts; and provides travelers’ checks, safe deposit, and other customary non-deposit banking services. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HTBK. TheStreet raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $8.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $526.65 million, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.26. Heritage Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.87.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 7.17%. Research analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Eugene Benito sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $41,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,561.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,602.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,921,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,929,000 after acquiring an additional 66,570 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 42,327 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 20,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

