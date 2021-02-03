Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) PT Raised to $10.00

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Heritage Commerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.38.

HTBK opened at $8.79 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.87. The company has a market capitalization of $526.65 million, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Heritage Commerce has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $12.03.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 17.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,347 shares in the company, valued at $226,602.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Eugene Benito sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $41,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,561.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,513,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 9,114 shares during the period. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

