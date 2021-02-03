Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HENKEL KGAA ADR’s principal activities are divided into four product divisions: Henkel technologies-industrial adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant; Cosmetics/toiletries-hair cosmetics, toiletries, oral and skin care, hair salon products; Detergents/household cleaners-heavy duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, household cleansers, kitchen care products, shoe care products, plant care products; Adhesives-adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant for consumer and craftsman. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HENKY. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Commerzbank upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HENKY opened at $23.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.30. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

