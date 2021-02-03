Hemisphere Energy Co. (HME.V) (CVE:HME) Shares Gap Down to $0.25

Hemisphere Energy Co. (HME.V) (CVE:HME)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.25, but opened at $0.23. Hemisphere Energy Co. (HME.V) shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 4,500 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.37, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.35. The firm has a market cap of C$20.21 million and a PE ratio of -9.62.

Hemisphere Energy Co. (HME.V) (CVE:HME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.89 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Hemisphere Energy Co. will post 4.8900001 earnings per share for the current year.

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% working interest in 9,760 net acres of land in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and a 100% working interest in 7,224 net acres of land in the Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta.

