Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 129.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 55.1% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.15.

PEAK stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.55. 2,637,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,155,542. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.57, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.63 and a 52-week high of $37.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $597.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.33 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

