Head-To-Head Survey: Sense Technologies (OTCMKTS:SNSGF) & Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) and Sense Technologies (OTCMKTS:SNSGF) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.0% of Allison Transmission shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Allison Transmission shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Allison Transmission and Sense Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allison Transmission 1 5 2 1 2.33 Sense Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Allison Transmission currently has a consensus price target of $46.13, indicating a potential upside of 11.04%. Given Allison Transmission’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Allison Transmission is more favorable than Sense Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Allison Transmission and Sense Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allison Transmission 16.00% 46.60% 7.57% Sense Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Allison Transmission and Sense Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allison Transmission $2.70 billion 1.73 $604.00 million $4.86 8.55 Sense Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Allison Transmission has higher revenue and earnings than Sense Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Allison Transmission has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sense Technologies has a beta of -3.18, indicating that its share price is 418% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Allison Transmission beats Sense Technologies on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles. The company markets its transmissions under Allison Transmission brand name; and remanufactured transmissions under ReTran brand name. It also sells branded replacement parts, support equipment, aluminum die cast components, and other products necessary to service the installed base of vehicles utilizing its transmissions, as well as defense kits, engineering services, and extended transmission coverage services to various original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and the U.S. government. The company serves customers through an independent network of approximately 1,500 independent distributor and dealer locations. The company was formerly known as Clutch Holdings, Inc. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Sense Technologies Company Profile

Sense Technologies, Inc. develops and markets automotive safety devices that enhance driver awareness of people or obstacles located in vehicle blind spots in the United States. It offers Guardian Alert Doppler awareness system, which warns vehicle drivers of the presence of people or obstacles in blind spots that exist behind their vehicles when backing up. The company markets its Guardian Alert product primarily to automobile and truck dealers, fleet operators, and other after-market automotive industry participants. It also offers ScopeOut, a system of specially designed mirrors that are placed at specific points on automobiles, trucks, sport utility vehicles, or commercial vehicles to provide drivers a complete view behind the vehicle. The company markets its ScopeOut product to department stores and other retailers as an after-market automotive safety product, as well as sells online at sensetech.com. The company was formerly known as Graham Gold Mining Corporation and changed its name to Sense Technologies, Inc. in October 1997. Sense Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Grand Island, Nebraska.

